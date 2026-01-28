Six puppies found outside in box before weekend freeze, rescued by City of Killeen employee

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Six puppies were found inside a box and "abandoned" in a Killeen park, according to a Facebook post by Killeen Animal Services, Just hours before the freeze.

The post said the puppies were found starving and covered in their own feces.

In the post it said:

They would not have survived the night if a Killeen Parks and Recreation employee hadn’t stumbled upon them and acted without hesitation.



He cleaned them up, and brought them straight to us. From there, our team jumped into action assessing each puppy, feeding them, and setting them up with warmth and care. The smallest of the litter needed immediate, round-the-clock help and spent the night with a foster who soon became something even more special: an adopter.



This story began with cruelty and neglect but it did not end there. Because of quick action and teamwork , six tiny lives were given a second chance. We are endlessly grateful for every helping hand involved.

As noted, the remaining five were taken in by "one of our incredible rescue partners" and rushed to the vet to receive the care they needed.

