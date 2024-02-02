SHARE THE LUV: Dutch Bros. raising money to support local nonprofits

CENTRAL TEXAS — Coffee drinkers listen up! You can now sip your coffee and support local non-profits in our area by ordering a drink at Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros is donating one dollar of any Dutch Luv Featured Drink sold to local nonprofit organizations in Waco, Temple and Killeen. The three drinks are the Dutch Luv Latte, Dutch Luv Rebel and the Dutch Luv Frost.

Managers with the coffee shop say, it’s all about showing love to our neighbors and helping those in need.

“We really care about food insecurity and hunger in our communities as long as I’ve been here over 10 years. This is something means a lot to us and we want to make it as easy as possible for the community to partner with us,” said Dutch Bros Waco & Temple Operator Jackson Luckin.

Bob Gager with Shepard’s Heart in Waco says those donations go a long way and help people experiencing homelessness and several families struggling to survive in our community.

“With what we can do with that. We’ve been telling people for years; we can feed a family for $5. It’s tougher for us right now but we’re still able to do it. Last year we served over 95,000 families and it’s getting bigger and bigger and bigger,” said Gager.

Donations from this event will go to Sheperd’s Heart in Waco, Feed My Sheep in Temple and the Food Care Center in Killeen. The event runs until February 18th.

We confirmed that these local Dutch Bros locations below are participating in the special fundraiser. Please call your local Dutch Bros to verify if they are participating.

Waco



901 S 6th St, Waco, Texas 76706

301 S Valley Mills Dr, Waco, Texas 76710

Temple



6520 W Adams Ave, Temple, Texas 76502

201 N General Bruce Dr, Temple, Texas 76504

Killeen

