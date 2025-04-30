LIVE BLOG: Severe storms threaten Central Texas with tornadoes, flooding, and hail

Update 1:35 p.m.

Update 1:30 p.m.: tornado watch for McLennan County.

Update 1:28 p.m.: tornado warning canceled for Hill County.

Update 1:14 p.m.: tornado warning issued for Hill County.

Central Texas faces a heightened risk of severe weather today, April 30, 2025, as a powerful storm system brings the potential for tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds, and flash flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Central Texas and surrounding areas until 8 p.m. CDT.

Forecasters warn that storms developing this afternoon and evening could produce tornadoes, hail up to 2 inches in diameter, and wind gusts exceeding 70 mph. Heavy rainfall may also lead to flash flooding, particularly in low-lying and urban areas