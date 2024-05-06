School closures and delays in several counties following severe weather floods

CENTRAL TEXAS — Officials in several Central Texas counties are announcing road closures following severe weather floods across the region.

You can monitor road closure conditions through TxDOT's DriveTexas.org.

Many school districts have opted to cancel or delay classes as officials continue to monitor weather and road conditions.

That list includes:



Gatesville ISD (CLOSED)

Jonesboro ISD (CLOSED)

Oglesby ISD (CLOSED)

Lampasas ISD (2-hour delay)

Valley Mills ISD (CLOSED)

West ISD (Bus delay)

This is developing news and we will keep you updated.