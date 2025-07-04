San Saba police recommend residents evacuate due to flooding potential

SAN SABA, Texas (KXXV) — The San Saba Police Department is recommending that residents evacuate before nightfall due to the possibility of flooding.

"Due to continued heavy rainfall in our area and upstream, flooding is expected in this region. Out of an abundance of caution, we strongly recommend that residents take necessary precautions and evacuate if possible," reads a statement from the department.

Police say the Civic Center will be open and available as a place for shelter. The center is located at 1190 S Thomas Stewart Drive. You're asked to use the Mound Street entrance.

This article has been updated with the correct address and directions for the San Saba Civic Center.