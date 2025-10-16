San Saba County now capable of 911 texting if you're unable to call

SAN SABA COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The San Saba County Sheriff's Office announced that the county is now Text-to-911 capable, meaning if you're in an emergency and can't talk on the phone on a voice call, you can send a text message to 911 for help.

The sheriff's office gave some guidelines on when to text 911:



If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired

If making a voice call would put you in danger, such as during a home invasion or domestic situation

If you're in an area with limited cell phone service, but can still send a text

The sheriff's office says you should always call 911 when you can, and that texting should only be used when calling isn't possible or safe.

Here's how to text 911 if you're in San Saba County:

