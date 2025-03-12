Wildfire rages in San Saba County as fire risk grows

SAN SABA, Texas (KXXV) — A wildfire is actively burning in Cotton Woodcreek, San Saba County, with containment efforts ongoing but no progress reported.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the Hill Country and I-35 corridor due to high winds and low humidity, increasing fire danger.

Conditions are expected to deteriorate further on Friday with strong winds in the forecast.

Officials urge residents to take precautions by avoiding open flames, reducing spark risks, and staying vigilant.

