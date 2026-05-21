ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — Rockdale city leaders have approved higher water and wastewater rates, but some residents say the price increase doesn't match the quality of water coming out of their taps.

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Rockdale water rates are going up, but residents say quality hasn't kept pace

Evelyn Little has lived in Rockdale for 33 years and says discolored water has been part of life there for just as long.

"We got rusty water," Little said.

"My mother went and bought her a brand new dress when we moved here. And, I had to wash it after our function we had. Big brown spots in it," Little said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Evelyn Little showing 15 ABC the inside of her shower.

The city recently approved higher water and wastewater rates. Minimum residential bills will increase about $8 a month, while the average customer will pay about $14 more.

Resident Tiffany Smith said the rate hike raises questions about what residents are actually getting for their money.

Ezekiel Ramirez Rockdale resident Tiffany Smith and Rockdale business owner, Alan Horton sharing their thoughts about the utility price increases.

"Now that we're paying more? Is it gonna change? Can we get clean drinking water?" Smith said.

City leaders say the rate increase is needed to fix a water system that has been aging for decades. City Manager Tim Kelty said the water meets state safety standards and that daily testing helps ensure it stays within those requirements.

"One thing that council has been focused on for the last several years has been on updating and maintaining water and sewer infrastructure that had been neglected for several decades," Kelty said.

Ezekiel Ramirez City Manager Tim Kelty showing 15 ABC some of the projects coming to Rockdale.

The city is spending millions to replace old water lines and upgrade sewer infrastructure across Rockdale, and officials say those projects are driving the need for higher rates.

For many families already dealing with higher grocery prices, rent, and monthly bills, the rate hike adds one more strain on households.

Ezekiel Ramirez The inside of Evelyn Little's tub showing leftover rusty water.

"We're all on fixed incomes. We can't afford these water hikes and not seeing no improvement," Little said.

Smith said residents are willing to pay more — but only if the quality improves.

Ezekiel Ramirez The inside of Evelyn Little's tub showing leftover rusty water.

"We don't mind paying more, but the quality has to go up as well, so we need quality water," Smith said.

The city manager said anyone experiencing issues with their water should contact City Hall or the police department so crews can address it as soon as possible.

Ezekiel Ramirez A water faucet.

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