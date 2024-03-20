WELDING FOR THE FUTURE: Hearne High School student prepares for Robertson County Fair auction

Jamal Davenport is a senior welding student at Hearne High School.

Davenport is preparing to auction his latest welding project at the Robertson County Fair.

The Fair is happening now through March 25.

Davenport will be competing with other students from Hearne High School and the rest of the County.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

“As a kid, I always liked to work outdoors and get dirty and stuff,” said Hearne High School Senior, Jamal Davenport.

Davenport is no stranger to working with his hands.

For the past four years, he’s used them to build a number of projects as a student in Ag Mechanics.

“I didn’t think, I was going to be very interested in it, but as time went on I got to learn it and know that I’ve liked it a lot,” Davenport said.

Now a Senior, Jamal is putting his skills to work, preparing to auction off his latest project.

“All they do is push it down, and it slams closed,” Davenport said, demonstrating his project.

The student welder calls it a “Calf Catcher.”

He showed 15 ABC’s Chris Talley just how it works.

“It has two butterfly gates in the front, it has a little storage area in the back for when you catch a calf, then you can open this back door here and the calf should jump out.”

A project helping make things easier on the farm now and preparing Jamal to help many others in the future.

“It makes me feel great that I’m making an impact on people’s lives. In my future I see [myself] starting my own little welding business or a fabrication business,” Davenport said.