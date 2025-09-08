Sheriff: Heavy law enforcement presence, evacuations in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Texas (KRHD) — The Robertson County Sheriff says there is a heavy law enforcement presence and evacuations in area of the 200 block of S. Glass in Franklin.

15 ABC spoke with Sheriff Ruland and he says they believe a suspect they've been looking for is inside a house in the area.

The 200 block of S Glass, 200 block of S Owensville, and Sharp Street between S Glass and S Owensville are closed while deputies are in the area.

Residents that live in inside the perimeter have been evacuated and the sheriff asks that the public avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story and will update on air and online as more information is available.