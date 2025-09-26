Robertson County sheriff address community concerns with Live at the Station in Hearne

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Robertson County Sheriff Bill Ruland took to social media to address concerns the community is voicing with Live at the Station coming to Hearne, including traffic, safety, and extra officers on duty.

Sheriff Ruland says the two concerns his office has heard the most are will this event diminish the law enforcement, EMS and fire services in the surrounding area, as well as the traffic.

Addressing the first concern on diminishing first responder availability: "The answer is generally no, but depending on where a call is there may be a slight delay because of traffic. The Sheriff’s Office has added extra patrol units for calls in the surrounding county. RCEMS will be concentrating their efforts in the county and not in the event. Fire is doing the same," Sheriff Ruland said.

He added that security and medical inside the music festival are also being provided by the event.

DPS will have extra troopers on Highway 6, north and south of Hearne, and the Hearne Police Department has added extra officers.

"Traffic in and around Hearne will be controlled by off duty law enforcement hired by the producers of the event." Sheriff Ruland added.

With addressing traffic concerns, the sheriff says it will primarily be heavy on Highway 6 and FM 485 from Highway 6 to the Hearne Airport.

"The producers have addressed that very well through a professionally constructed traffic plan. This plan includes traffic lights being manipulated manually to promote continued flow in and out of the event. All roads involved are being monitored by cameras and drones to quickly locate and mitigate any traffic problems that may come up. A command center has been activated to monitor and address any issues quickly that may arise," Sheriff Ruland said.

The sheriff emphasized that it will take longer to get through Hearne than usual due to the music festival, so consider a different route if you're not going to the event.

Parking opens at 11 a.m. for the event and traffic will start to get heavier in the mid afternoon and increase into the evening hours.

The sheriff asks that you drive safely and that if you have to travel through Hearne, plan to leave earlier than usual.