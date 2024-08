ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Robertson County Sheriff's Office is alerting Central Texans about a multiple-vehicle accident that occurred on FM 2549 and Highway 6 on Wednesday afternoon.

The northbound lane is being diverted to FM 2549 and the southbound lane is down to one lane of travel.

Lanes in the area will be closed for a "long period of time" — authorities request that drivers find an alternate route of travel.