Robertson County Crime Stoppers and Calvert Police investigate illegal dumping of dead animals

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Robertson County Crime Stoppers and Calvert Police Department are investigating the illegal dumping of dead animals.

Sometime before October 31, several alleged pit bull breeds dog carcasses were found.

The dogs were abandoned in Tidwell Creek, on West Wharton in Calvert.

Individuals who provide information about the person responsible for dumping the dogs may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. All tips will remain anonymous.

Under Texas law, if directed by the Executive Director, the carcasses must be disposed of by authorized commission agents in accordance with all relevant legal standards and requirements.

Call 1-800-299-0191 or clickhere to submit a tip or get more information.