RobCo Wildlife Rescue gives injured backyard bunnies a second chance

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — RobCo Wildlife Rescue in Robertson County steps in when local wildlife gets hurt or ends up in danger, helping residents who find injured animals.
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College Station resident Bobby Butler experienced this firsthand last fall. It all started when he heard his dog, Bella, barking outside.
"I knew something was going on," Butler said. "And right in the middle over there was this 4 to 5 foot snake coiled up."
After dealing with the snake, Butler heard another sound. "We hear this ongoing squealing," Butler said.
Following the sound to a small hole under a bush, he found three newborn bunnies that were injured and defenseless.
"That's when I started to Google wildlife rescue in the Bryan College Station area and came across RobCo Wildlife Rescue," Butler said.
Within minutes, the rescue organization texted and called him back to set up a meeting. Butler handed over the bunnies, hoping for the best.
"Their responsiveness, their willingness to make this their life's mission and passion is just really unbelievable to me," Butler said.
Casey Foggitt with RobCo Wildlife Rescue said the organization is dedicated to stepping in when animals are in danger.
"Our main goal is always to rehabilitate and release healthy animals back into the wild," Foggitt said.
"I've been on the other side of it where I have found an animal and didn't know what to do. So, being able to be on the other side of being able to help someone in that situation is just really rewarding," Foggitt said.
For Butler and his little fluffle of bunnies, that help made all the difference.
"At the end of the day, we're here to give wildlife a second chance, and we want to help the community be a part of that," Foggitt said.
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