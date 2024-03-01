ON THE SPOT: Hearne High School student offered scholarship to play for Texas Southern University band

HEARNE, Texas — “Music can take you anywhere — you can get offers to go to New York, you can get offers to go to Australia, you can play in the biggest opera houses — it’s a great opportunity. Music can take you places,” said 17-year-old, Leo Carranza.

“I’ve been doing this since junior high — since seventh grade,” Leo Carranza said.

On any given day, Carranza can be found playing his trumpet as part of the Hearne High School band.

“It’s always been something I love… music — I’ve always loved music,” he said.

While he leads the band during marching season, the trumpet player says music is what leads him.

“Music can take you anywhere — you can get offers to go to New York, you can get offers to go to Australia, you can play in the biggest opera houses — it’s a great opportunity," Carranza said.

"Music can take you places."

His musical talent is taking him places.

Band Director Samuel Long knew the school’s tour to Texas Southern University on Monday would be the perfect time for Leo to showcase his skills for college band directors in Houston.

“As Leo is a senior I said, “Take your trumpet with you, make sure you have your instrument with you — I’ll call some of the directors I know to see if they can give you an opportunity to audition'," Long said.

While Carranza was granted only an audition during his tour of the campus, what would happen next caught him by surprise.

He was offered a scholarship on the spot to play for the university band.

“Right when I was offered the scholarship, I called my mom and my dad and I started looking up more information about housing, because I am really interested in going [to Texas Southern University] as well,” Carranza said.

The trumpet player is already looking to the future.

“I’m excited for the new opportunities that are coming,” Carranza said.