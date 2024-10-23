Law enforcement patrolling, searching Wheelock area for suspects following pursuit

WHEELOCK, Texas (KXXV) — Local law enforcement have been patrolling and searching through the Wheelock area looking for suspects since Tuesday evening.

Robertson County law enforcement was involved in a pursuit that resulted in individuals crashing their vehicle on State Street in Wheelock, then running from the scene.

Authorities have reason to believe that the suspects may be in possession of at least one firearm — police are asking anyone who lives in the area to lock their vehicles, homes, and call 9-1-1 should anyone see anything suspicious.

Police have used K9 units, tracking horses, drones and helicopters during their multiple searches — the suspects have still not been located as of Wednesday morning, with law enforcement patrolling through the night.