FRANKLIN, Texas (KRHD) — Neighbors in the 200 block of South Glass Street are still processing a four-hour police standoff earlier this month that ended with the arrest of a 17-year-old wanted on multiple warrants.

Ezekiel Ramirez Local law enforcement presence in Franklin on September 8.

‘It was shocking’: Franklin residents reflect on police standoff ending in teen's arrest

Keely Knight, a Franklin resident, said the incident was completely unexpected for the typically quiet community.

"It was shocking, because, I didn't realize like that anything like that would even happen here," Knight said.

On September 8, local law enforcement and a wanted teen faced off during a standoff in the 200 block of South Glass Street in Franklin. Neighbors like Knight say it was unlike anything they'd ever seen.

"I was home and at first I had headphones in, so I didn't know what was going on, and then I took the headphones out and I could hear what was going on and I was like, uh," she said.

The 17-year-old, wanted on several warrants, barricaded himself inside a home. Officers spent more than four hours working to safely bring him into custody. Body camera footage shows Franklin police making the arrest.

Meanwhile, neighbors crowded nearby to watch it all unfold, something that worried Lana Samford, another Franklin resident.

"My main concern was all the people that was coming around, even if they had it blocked off, that children, families, everyone was hanging out of vehicles just too close in case shooting started. They may have been hit. That was my main concern," Samford said.

When asked about the impact of such an incident in a small community like Franklin, Knight said it creates lasting concerns for residents.

"I think it brings fear into everyone's eyes," she said.

"I was like terrified for the kids and everything that were here and they're my little baby cousins, but like I was like, OK, let's stay inside," Knight said.

Both Knight and Samford hope it's an experience they won't have to go through again.

"There's nothing usually big happening in Franklin, so the fact that something like this, that was a big dangerous event, you know, hopefully that never happens again," Knight said.

"I hope it doesn't, but unfortunately, this is the way the world is going," Samford said.

The Robertson County Sheriff confirms the teen is in custody, but the investigation is still ongoing.

