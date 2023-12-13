HEARNE HOLIDAY SINGING: Local non-profit teaches kids Christmas carols to sing for the community

HEARNE, Texas — It’s quiet outside the doors of Independent Baptist Church in Hearne, but inside, Teresa Rucker, board member and caroling director for nonprofit, 'A Reason to Dream' prepares her group of children to sing for the community.

“Bringing the kids together this time of year to learn Christmas carols is a wonderful thing,” Rucker said.

Rucker works with the nonprofit to help kids in areas like education and life skills — even teaching them that they can use their voice to make a difference.

“We want to start teaching them at a young age that it’s not all about me, it’s about helping someone else,” she said.

These are kids like 11-year-old, Nayomi Vega.

“It’s a good way to spend my time to help other people," Vega said.

Vega gives her time after school.

“It makes me feel good because when we go sing for the seniors I know it makes them really happy, and makes me feel like I played a part.”

The same goes for Cyleyah Davis. She may be 10-years-old, but she's using her voice to reach out to the community.

“You may not know what other people are going through, that’s why I like coming out here” Davis said.

Rucker keeps them focused on the reason for the season.

“When these kids come together, they are respectful, they’re ready to learn, they’re eager to sing and hilarious at trying to sing — but I really enjoy teaching them," she said.

