Hearne city officials urge community to prepare for winter weather next week

HEARNE, Texas — Winds are visibly moving in over Hearne, as Central Texas is days away from a colder change in weather.

“We’ll be here early next week — we’ve got a warming center planned to help out anyone who may that service and that that everything is freeze protected and water wells properly insulated,” said Bill Duckworth, the City of Hearne Public Works Director.

He says the city has prepared for months to be ready for the weather we're expecting early next week.

“We make sure the trees stay trimmed and we maintain our system by switching out older power poles and making sure we’ve gotten newer wire on the lines," Duckworth said.

"We just don’t want to see people without power.”

At the Hearne Police Department, Assistant Chief Miguel Vasquez is busy making sure his team of officers are ready in the event of a weather emergency.

“We’ll have staff being able to help with any necessities this community goes, as far as the police department, we’re prepared we know it’s coming any services that are necessary needed for the public, we are here to help,” Vasquez said.

As weather moves in on the MLK Holiday, Duckworth tells 15 ABC’s Chris Talley that city offices will be closed Monday, but Public Works is continuously working to keep the roads safe.

“We are playing it by ear — we will wait until the ice hits the ground before we worry about sanding streets," Duckworth said.

"We do have our heavy equipment winterized and we do have sand available if it comes to that.”

While the city of Hearne is already taking action, TxDOT Bryan district tells me it's continuing to monitor conditions. The earliest you can see their crews on the road is expected to be Sunday.

Stay with us for the latest from our weather team on air and our mobile app.