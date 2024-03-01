FUNDING THE FUTURE: Hearne ISD to hold 'Night under the Stars' Gala; raising money for Special Programs

HEARNE, Texas — Hearne ISD welcomes the community Saturday, March 2 at 6 p.m. for the ‘Night Under the Stars’ Gala to raise money for the Special Programs Department.



Special Programs include students who are in English as a Second Language (ESL), Special Education, Dyslexia, and Gifted and Talented Programs.

The second annual gala will help raise funds for teachers in these specific programs to help students in their classroom with extra resources such as supplies tailored to their learning and field trips.

This Year’s goal is $6,000.

The gala will be held at the Wind Dancer Retreat: 8755 Burch Ln, Bryan TX 77808

If you would like to donate, visit the link here.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

For the past 10 years, Debra Jenkins has chased her passion of teaching students.

Jenkins is part of the Special Programs for the district teaching ESL classes and helping those with dyslexia.

“I actually graduated from Hearne [high school] in 1999, and I always wanted to come back and teach kids how to read,” Jenkins said.

But sometimes lack of funding from the district gets in the way.

Special Programs teacher Heather Smith helps students with special needs and said she has made financial sacrifices to help her students.

“All of our classroom decorations and everything to make our classrooms feel homey for our kids, that comes straight out of our pockets so anything we want extra – that comes from us,” Smith said.

Even when it comes to children’s literature, for Jenkins…

“Thousands of dollars, and I would happily spend every penny all over again,” Jenkins said.

These and other teachers are having the community help raise funds this Saturday through the 'Night Under the Stars Gala’.

Kimbra Frison coordinates Special Programs for the district and tells me how this event will help her teachers.

“Like if they need specialized supplies for their students or if they need to go on any field trips. We’re ready to showcase them and support them so they can have everything they need to be successful,” Frison said.

Jenkins tells me this is the community’s opportunity to help invest in a child’s future.

"Maybe the community would like to be a financial contributor so that way it can take off some of the financial strain or financial burden that teachers have to succumb to," Jenkins said.