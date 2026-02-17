Franklin ISD campuses go on lockdown Tuesday morning

FRANKLIN, Texas (KRHD) — The Franklin Independent School District superintendent sent a letter Tuesday to families, notifying them of a lockdown that occurred earlier Tuesday morning.

Russell White, Franklin ISD superintendent, said that all campuses and district offices were on lockdown, but a call received described a threat to the high school campus.

"Multiple school districts in the state received the same threat. Law enforcement was contacted and the staff was advised to go into lockdown," White said in the letter.

White said during the lockdown, all doors were locked, all students were accounted for, and no one was allowed to come into or leave the building.

FISD Police and multiple law enforcement agencies responded and cleared restrooms and hallways.

"We remained in lockdown until we were contacted by the police that the buildings were safe and clear," White said.

You can view the full letter below: