CALVERT, Texas (KRHD) — Calvert city crews are working street by street to fill potholes and smooth out roads that have plagued drivers for decades, but residents say the temporary fixes are just the beginning of what's needed.

Watch the full story here:

City of Calvert begins road repairs to address years of pothole problems

Arthur Corder, a Robertson County resident, said the road conditions have been a persistent problem.

"I've been here for about 20 years and the roads have always looked like this," Corder said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Robertson County resident Arthur Corder shares his thoughts about the road issues in Calvert with 15 ABC.

Anyone driving through the streets of Calvert can see cracked pavement and potholes, and those road conditions can create real problems for drivers and their vehicles. Corder experienced this firsthand when he moved to the area.

"My first car when I came down here, I had a Ford Taurus, and for the very first time I had to get an alignment," he said.

City crews are now doing what they can to fix up these bumpy roads. Russell Harris, public works coordinator, said teams are working to address the issues as quickly as possible.

Calvert City Hall City workers completing street work on West Gregg street.

"We're trying to fill these holes in as fast as we can, just to make the road smoother and more usable, as vehicular traffic goes across it," Harris said.

Public works teams are working street by street, filling in potholes and trying to give drivers a smoother ride, even if it's not a perfect one. Harris described the process of addressing one particularly problematic area.

Calvert City Hall City workers completing street repairs on West Gregg Street.

"We came in with 8 buckets of cold mix to fill it in, smooth it out so that when people pull in here it's a smoother ride. They're not damaging their car, and this was really bad prior to us doing this patchwork," Harris said.

Neighbors like Corder say this patchwork is better than nothing, but still not enough. When asked about the city's efforts to address the roads, Corder expressed cautious appreciation.

"I appreciate the band-aid. But at some point we need something that's gonna work long term," he said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Previous patchwork done on potholes in Calvert.

"I would hope at some point, these roads do get fixed and that they're addressed," Corder added.

Ezekiel Ramirez 15 ABC driving over some of the potholes in Calvert.

The city says they hear the frustration, and this patchwork is just the first step toward something more permanent. Harris asked residents for patience as the work continues.

"Just be patient. This is gonna take time. In 6 months we've accomplished a lot, but we have a lot more to do, and it's gonna take a lot more man hours and a lot more money to get it done," Harris said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Public Works Coordinator, Russell Harris shares specific details about the road issues in Calvert with 15 ABC.

The city manager said the city hopes to have a plan in place to fully resurface several streets by next fiscal year.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."