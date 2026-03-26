CALVERT, Texas (KRHD) — The city of Calvert recently received a state grant to help create a 10-year growth plan, giving neighbors the chance to share their thoughts on what needs to change to improve the future of the community.

Ezekiel Ramirez Some information about the 10-year plan for Calvert.

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Calvert residents share their ideas for a 10-year growth plan after the city receives a state grant

Neighbors packed the community center Monday night to help shape the city’s future.

"The plan essentially covers a ten-year period, planning for the future, trying to look at, uh, long-term needs that the city may have," Sky Joyner with GrantWorks said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Sky Joyner with GrantWorks explaining his reasoning for being at the town hall meeting in Calvert.

For many neighbors, those needs are hard to miss.

"Keeping up with the infrastructure of our community with the existing population," Calvert resident Elizabeth Grindstaff said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Elizabeth Grindstaff talking about the improvements she'd like to see in the city of Calvert.

From drainage and walk-ability to roads, neighbors say parts of the infrastructure are too damaged to use.

"The streets definitely need to be repaired. I have a motorcycle and there's only certain streets I'll even attempt to go down because of the potholes and everything," Calvert resident Robert Young said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Robert Young talking about the improvements he'd like to see in the city of Calvert.

Neighbors tell me real change starts with showing up and speaking out.

"It's good to see the progress, the steps being started," Young said. "It's good to see your neighbors are interested and hopefully we can get together and get something going."

Ezekiel Ramirez Calvert resident Robert Young shares his thoughts about the meeting with 15 ABC.

When asked how important it is for neighbors to come together to show support and let their voices be heard, Young emphasized the need for community involvement.

"If people don't feel like it's really wanted, then there's no reason to put the extra effort in. So that's very key that the people keep showing up and supporting," Young said.

The plan isn’t just about fixing problems today—it’s about building a better Calvert for the next generation.

Ezekiel Ramirez Neighbors speaking at the town hall meeting.

"We want to be a livable place with services and, you know, that provides what folks want in their community," Grindstaff said. "It's a great little town. We have a lovely quality of life and we're just looking forward to enhancing that."

Ezekiel Ramirez Neighbors speaking at the town hall meeting.

Grantworks tells 15 ABC this is just the first of several town hall meetings. They plan to continue working with the community to help shape its future.

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