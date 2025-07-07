Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Brazos Valley first responders returning from flood efforts

Brazos Valley first responders assist with flood efforts
Brazos Valley first responders assist with flood efforts
BREMOND, Texas (KRHD) — A crew of volunteers from the Brazos Valley are returning to our area after assisting with search and rescue operations in Marble Falls, part of Burnet County.

Members of Robertson County ESD and Bremond Volunteer Fire Department responded to the area over the weekend to assist efforts.

The team helped coordinate air operations and navigated washed-out roads, river debris, and dangerous terrain.

On Sunday evening, the team shared it was wrapping up and preparing to return to the Brazos Valley.

