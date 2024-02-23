A cup of progress! Local family helps to revitalize Hearne with first coffee business downtown

HEARNE, Texas — The City of Hearne is months away from opening the first coffee shop in Downtown called 'Ever Lovin' Cup'.



The City of Hearne is in progress of revitalizing the Downtown area to attract more business to the city.

John and Tiffany Henderson are the owners of ‘Ever Lovin’ Cup’ – a coffee shop with a location in Jewett, Texas and a mobile trailer that visits Hearne on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Hendersons saw an opportunity to contribute to Hearne's growth to Downtown with their business.

John and Tiffany Henderson own ‘Ever Lovin’ Cup’ – selling coffee from a mobile trailer.

“It was just a passion that I grew to love – to make coffee and just to see the expression on someone’s face,” Tiffany said.

The family is a few months away from adding a second location to their original in Jewett, but they'll the first to open a coffee shop in Hearne.

“I have seen this community in kind of shambles, and I have seen where they have tried so hard to rebuild [the town] and it’s exciting to be a part of that growth,” Tiffany said.

In early February, 15 ABC’s Chris Talley introduced you to Dana Altimore, a Hearne business owner who believes in the town’s potential for growth.

Altimore sits on the Chamber of Commerce and said the city is doing all they can to attract business the community is asking for.

“We want you to come here. We want you to be successful here, and we’ll do all we can to find you a place to open. We are working on these buildings trying to fix some things up to make it more desirable to come here,” Altimore said.

John Henderson said he and his wife are ready to cater to that need — filling the community’s cup.

“The people of Hearne have been the deciding factor for my wife and I because being local is so important and they’ve been nothing but supportive — really that’s the driving force is the most of the communities, not about what business is there but the people within it,” John said.

For Tiffany, it’s about building up Hearne.

“Hearne has always meant something to me and I didn’t even know it way-back when. The community here is where I worked for five to six years, and being able to bring something I really love to this community and the support we have received has made me excited — a little giddy inside that we get to be here on a daily basis sooner than I thought I would be," Tiffany said.

Development for the location is underway. The Hearne community can expect the coffee shop to open in a little over 60 days.