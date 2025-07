HEARNE, Texas (KRHD) — The Hearne Police Department says a 9-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head.

Officers responded to a home for reports of gunfire on Tuesday night.

Investigators say the victim's 7-year-old sibling shot the boy by accident.

The boy was rushed to a hospital in Temple in critical condition. But an update from Hearne police on Wednesday says he did not survive.

No other details have been released.