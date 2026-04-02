ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Residents in Franklin are rallying against a proposed 200-megawatt solar project, the Buffalo Meadow Energy Center, and urging county leaders to reconsider tax breaks for the developer.

Powell Law Group The proposed Buffalo Meadow Solar Project.

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Robertson County residents protest proposed 200-megawatt Buffalo Meadow Energy Center solar project

On Tuesday, neighbors packed the Robertson County Courthouse to ask leaders to slow down the process. For many neighbors, concerns go beyond money, including property values, water, and safety.

"These decisions are forever. They're not just for right now," a Robertson County resident said.

"We cannot make it easy for these companies to come into our county," another resident said.

Ezekiel Ramirez The notice of the public hearing to discuss the tax abatement.

"I feel helpless," Robertson County resident Shane Bonnin said.

"If you think you've got the best deal you can make, make it better," a resident said.

"The primary concern is environmentally. It'll have our drinking water. It's a safety concern if they catch on fire because we've been known to have brush fires out here and as hot as they burn, will we have the protection?" Bonnin said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Robertson County residents at the recent commissioner court meeting.

The developer, Savion Energy, said they are listening to the community.

"To everyone in this room. I want this project to be safe," Brendan Grajewski with Savion Energy said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Brendan Grajewski with Savion Energy listening to neighbors requests.

County leaders said being at the table is about protection, not approval.

"We can either stay out of the process like we just said or we can engage, so that we can protect our roads, our infrastructure, and our taxpayers," Robertson County Judge Joe David Scarpinato said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Robertson County Judge Joe David Scarpinato addressing residents at the meeting.

For some residents, that is not enough. Bonnin told 15 ABC he spent decades building his life in the area and now fears losing it.

"They just want to destroy it. I feel like going home and putting a for sale sign in my front yard," Bonnin said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Robertson County resident Shane Bonnin sharing his thoughts about the solar farms with 15 ABC.

As the county considers its next move, residents said the outcome will shape their community for generations.

"Hopefully the, the commission will do the right thing, and, we gotta have faith that they will," Bonnin said.

County officials have not made an official decision on the tax abatement yet. Developers from the Buffalo Meadow Energy Center are planning a community meeting for residents to ask questions and share concerns, though a date has not been set.

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