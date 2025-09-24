Robertson County EMS bridges emergency care gap with CPR training programs

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — When the nearest hospital is 30 minutes away and ambulances take 20 minutes to arrive, every second counts in an emergency.

That reality is driving Robertson County leaders to empower residents with life-saving skills through CPR and first aid training programs.

"I think it's extremely important, because, you know, living in a rural area, the response time for EMS to get there is going to be longer than if you were in the city," said Jana Cox, a Leon County resident who attended a recent training session.

Extended response times create critical gaps

In rural communities like Robertson County, residents face significantly longer wait times for emergency services compared to urban areas.

"You could be delayed anywhere 10, 15, 30 minutes. It just depends where we're responding from," said Renda Jackson, Robertson County EMS lieutenant.

15 ABC mapped out how long it takes to reach a hospital from towns across Robertson County.

Residents in Hearne have to drive nearly 30 minutes to reach the nearest hospital, while those in Calvert and Franklin face drives of nearly 40 minutes.

These distances often leave residents with limited options: wait for EMS or seek care at an urgent care facility.

"It's a critical time frame that someone could be receiving help while we're on the way," Jackson said. "It could be between life and death."

Training provides crucial bridge

The reality of extended response times brought residents like Cox to a recent CPR and first aid class at the Calvert Fire Department.

"I think it's extremely important to know these skills so that you can help, you could save a life," Cox said. "We want to be able to respond appropriately until EMS gets there."

For EMS crews, the community training represents more than education — it's a vital support system.

"Knowing that we have people wishing to learn and be able to help people makes us feel great knowing that we're getting them help faster," Jackson said. "I think that's one of the most important things is you always have to have each other's back and keeping each other safe."

Emergency services plan to hold additional training sessions in the future. Information about upcoming classes is available on the department's website.

