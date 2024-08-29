Road work, closures coming to Bell, Bosque County next week

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — There will be road work and road closures coming to some Central Texas neighborhoods beginning on Tuesday.

The City of Killeen will be closing the outside eastbound lane of Stan Schlueter Loop from Jake Spoon Drive to Lonesome Dove Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (weather permitting) — this closure is for the Bunny Trail Reconstruction project.

"The contractor will have a traffic control plan in place and will guide traffic around the work area," the city said.

"Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices and seek and alternate route if possible."

In Bosque County, a project on FM 219 east of Clifton that will replace the two bridges over the Bosque River is set to begin — it will require a full closure of FM 219 at the bridges.

"A detour will be in place that will direct local traffic to County Road 3112 and FM 1991," officials said.

"The project is scheduled to complete in 2026 — replacing the bridges will enhance motorist safety in the area."

In Bell County, TxDOT officials will start switching traffic on SL 121 as part of the widening project — the entire switch, which includes new striping, is scheduled to conclude next Friday, weather permitting.

"The final configuration for the upcoming switch will push northbound and southbound traffic to their respective divided outside lanes," officials said.

"Additionally, this switch will open more turning lane areas — this will allow the contractor to progress to the next phase of the project, which includes median work."

The work and switch listed above are part of TxDOT’s ongoing project to widen SL 121 from W Avenue O to Sparta Road to a four-lane divided highway, add shared-use paths and sidewalks, and add a two-way left turn lane from Sparta Road to FM 439.

The City of Temple is implementing a temporary traffic detour for the reconstruction of the Knob Creek Trunk Sewer on East Avenue N, estimated to last until December 20.

South 26th Street and South 24th Street will allow local traffic only and will be changed from one-way to two-way streets during this period.

"Access to Family Promise will be maintained throughout the duration of this construction — drivers should use caution in the area and pay attention to all traffic control devices," officials with the City of Temple said.