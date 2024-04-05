Road repairs coming to Whitney Dam Bridge in April, expect single lane closures

WHITNEY, Texas — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said they will be performing road repairs to the Whitney Dam Bridge starting April 17 through May 18.

The dam on State Highway 22 will require traffic control while repairs are being worked on — limiting the road to single lane closures between Soldiers Bluff Park and Riverside Park between 6:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. seven days a week.

The Corps of Engineers said pilot trucks and flaggers will be directing traffic and to expect significant delays.

Drivers can use alternate routes like FM 1409/1713 or FM 2114 to cross Whitney Lake or the Brazos River.