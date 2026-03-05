MCGREGOR, Texas (KXXV) — Texas ranchers are facing a difficult choice as land values climb to historic levels across the state — sell to developers or try to hold on.

In Central Texas, ranchland is more than property. It's a legacy. But that legacy is now competing with big money.

Watch full story here:

Rising land prices are pushing Texas ranchers out of the cattle business

Brian Uptmore, owner of West Auction Barn, said most ranchers find it hard to say no to the offers they're receiving.

"Seeing today is, you know, you get a developer or real estate guy offer you big, big money for your land. Well, you know, you look at what you can make staying in the business or you look at what you can make selling out. Most folks choose to sell out."

When that land sells, the landscape changes. Pastures turn into subdivisions, and cattle disappear from the fields.

According to recent land market data, Texas rural land prices are still climbing. The state average now sits at more than $5,000 per acre — up more than 60% since 2020.

Uptmore said that surge in real estate values is making it difficult for the cattle industry to recover.

"So that's why the supply is... it's so hard for us to rebuild because the real estate values are so high right now."

Less ranchland can mean fewer cattle, which could keep pressure on beef prices and consolidate more power in large meatpacking companies. For auction owners like Uptmore, it's a trend he's watching closely — one that could change the future of Texas ranching.

While land sales have slowed, prices remain near historic highs, which means the pressure on family ranchers isn't going away anytime soon.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

