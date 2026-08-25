EVANT, Texas (KXXV) — A wildfire in Hamilton County forced evacuations and threatened homes across the area, sending neighbors into action as flames spread rapidly across the region.

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Rio Escondido wildfire forces evacuations and threatens homes across Hamilton County

For Lee Myers, the danger became real Monday afternoon when she looked outside and saw the fire closing in.

Lee Myers

"Somebody called and checked on me and said, are you okay? I looked out and it was burning," Myers said.

The fire came dangerously close to her property. While her home was spared, Myers said the threat forced her to act quickly.

"That's everything I own… my pastures are wide open… it would have just went crazy," Myers said.

Lee Myers

As the flames grew, Myers and her family scattered her animals across Central Texas to keep them safe.

"Those are mine down there at the rodeo grounds. My horses are there. My sheep are at my son's friend's house. My cows are at another person's pasture. My chickens are with my daughter in Belton. We're kind of scattered everywhere," Myers said.

Fire crews continue to monitor the area and work to contain hotspots. Smoke could still be seen rising in parts of the county, a reminder of how quickly conditions can change.

"It was pretty scary there for a while because when you look over and see flames that are way above the cedar trees over there and you can feel the heat off of them. It's a little scary," Myers said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

