Retired Navy SEAL among veterans facing food insecurity as economic pressures mount

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — Veterans and military families are experiencing a surge in food insecurity, with demand at the Armed Services YMCA food pantry doubling to 14,000 pounds of food weekly. Retired Navy SEAL Gary Borum is among those struggling on fixed incomes, while Executive Director Sheri Yerrington works to address the "worry" of families unsure about their next meal. Community donors are stepping up to help bridge the gap for those who served their country.



Veterans face food insecurity as pantry demand doubles

The worry weighs heavily on the minds of many neighbors, veterans and active duty members standing in line at the Armed Services YMCA food pantry. Major concerns center around possibly not being able to provide for children or loved ones as economic pressures continue to mount.

One of those neighbors is retired Navy SEAL Gary Borum, who finds himself stretching his food budget on a fixed income.

"We're trying to stretch our food because of how the economy is right now and I'm on a fixed income. I'm just trying to make ends meet," Borum said.

Executive Director Sheri Yerrington is seeing a massive spike in people seeking assistance. She says the pantry normally runs until 4 p.m. every Thursday, but because of the high demand, she's having to close up shop by noon.

There is also a second location which opens on Saturdays on 415 North H St in Killeen from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

"It's the worry of what am I going to have on my dinner table tonight, what am I going to have for breakfast for my kids in the morning and for those who serve and have served our country we want to take that worry away," Yerrington said.

Pantry leaders typically see around 7,000 to 8,000 pounds of food distributed weekly, but that number has doubled to 14,000 pounds.

"Mainly it's because we've had donors step up by standing the gap and giving us extra dollars so we can provide that food on that shelf to all of these families," Yerrington said.

The retired Navy SEAL remains hopeful while maintaining his tight budget during these challenging times.

"We went a few months without it but as the season changed and our finances got tighter we started coming more often," Borum said.

