Remembering 9/11: Ceremonies & services happening around Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — This Wednesday marks the 23rd anniversary of 9/11, and different agencies and organizations around Central Texas will be hosting ceremonies and memorial services.

The events are listed below.

Waco

The Waco Fire Department will hold its annual September 11 observance ceremonies at all Waco fire stations — times observed will correspond with the events of that morning in 2001:

• 7:40 a.m. – All stations will pull their machines outside.

• 7:46 am. – A general alarm will be sounded, and all firefighters will stand at attention to observe a moment of silence to remember when the first tower was struck.

• 8:03 a.m. – A general alarm will be sounded, and all firefighters will stand at attention to observe a moment of silence to remember when the second tower was struck.

• 9:37 a.m. – Dispatch will announce over the radio that all firefighters will stand at attention to observe a moment of silence to remember when the Pentagon was struck.

• 10:03 a.m. – Dispatch will announce over the radio that all firefighters will stand at attention to observe a moment of silence to remember when the plane crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Find the Waco fire station nearest you here.

Killeen

For the 18th year, Killeen ISD will host a community gathering to remember and honor everyday heroes — the annual freedom walk is set for 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, beginning at the Killeen High School auditorium and continuing at adjacent Leo Buckley Stadium.

It will commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the terrorist attack on America September 11, 2001.

KISD Community Relations Director Angenet Wilkerson, organizer for the walk, reflected during Labor Day weekend about 9/11.

"Twenty-three years ago, on Labor Day we had no idea what was coming the next week,” Wilkerson said.

On Tuesday, eight days before this year’s scheduled walk, she specified the importance of honoring first-responder and military personnel heroes and their family members, as well as the annual teachable moment and the importance of living prepared.

"We celebrate the heroes of 9/11, the first responders and the soldiers — their families are also heroes,” Wilkerson said.

One of those Gold Star Family members, Cindy Hildner, is set to speak during this year’s event — Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski is also scheduled to address the audience to explain the significance of the practice of tolling a bell 11 times near the conclusion of the walk.

The program includes a video that features local leaders who share memories from the day 23 years ago when hijacked commercial airliners crashed into the World Trade Center towers and the Pentagon building.

"Education is important — everyone who remembers that day has a story, an experience, that’s a history lesson we want to keep telling," Wilkerson said.

Following the formal program that includes students leading through presenting the colors and leading the National Anthem, along with guest speakers and the video, participants will walk from the auditorium to the stadium.

Guests from Fort Cavazos, local law enforcement, chosen high school leaders, JROTC, the drumline, and all participating residents will take a lap around the stadium track and finish the event with the bell tolls and Taps.

Concurrent with the community walk, many KISD campuses will host patriotic assemblies, freedom walks through hallways or around school buildings and classroom activities centered on Patriot Day and honoring everyday heroes.

Midway

Midway High School is set to host a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 10:30 a.m. in the visitor's parking lot — their Marine JROTC Unit Color Guard will present the colors.

The City of Waco Fire Department will display the American flag, and there will be first responder recognition.

Key district leaders, Midway High School Marine JROTC event organizers, local first responders and community leaders will be available for interviews.

Brazos Valley

The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony is set for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the War on Terror site — the ceremony is free and open to the public.

The keynote address will be given by Bentley Nettles, who currently works as an independent consultant for Gray Robinson PA in the Alcohol Regulatory practice.

Nettles was appointed executive director of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission in 2017, following successful careers as an attorney and as a brigadier general for the Texas Army National Guard.

The ceremony will also include 5-5-5 bell ringing, wreath laying, a 21-gun salute, and Silver Taps.

The War on Terror site includes a steel relic from one of the World Trade Center towers and life-sized bronze statues representing a police officer, firefighter, and special operations soldier.