Recent rainfall turns Lott farmers' hay business around

LOTT, Texas (KXXV) — Joseph Burdulinski spends his days tending to the fields and cattle at his home in Lott.

”I do it where I can produce enough so I can feed and sell a little bit,” Burdulinski said.

“That pays for the fertilizer so I can do it again.”

Like most farmers in Central Texas, the constant drought conditions the past few years have made it hard to grow anything.

”You’ve heard the old adage that rain can be a good thing but, in some cases, too much rain can be a bad thing,” said 25 News Meteorologist, Josh Johns.

“Even with farmers, with having too much rain, it can flood the crops.”

This year, Burdulinski said the rain really helped.

”The rain, thank God, it came down — I've gotten over 36 inches,” Burdulinski said.

“I’ve gotten two cuttings of hay so far.”

He also raises cattle, and the past droughts have forced him to sell them early, but the rain brought him some relief there too.

”Now I’m able to let my cattle graze and not have to put our hay to feed,” Burdulinski said.

“I can grow my herd and I'm producing hay.”

He's also able to help more of his neighbors.

”I am,” Burdulinski said.

“I’m out here bailing for them — they have hay for themselves, so they don't have to spend a lot of money on it.”

”In this case, we had a lot more rain that we should typically get here,” Johns said.

Burdulinski is thankful.

”It shows you first off, that rain, water, is life’s drink — that's what creates the life."