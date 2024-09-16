Public meetings to be held in Central Texas regarding proposed DeLa Express pipeline

CENTRAL TEXAS — The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is proposing a new project designed to transport natural gas from the Permian Basin in West Texas to markets in and around Lake Charles, Louisiana.

DeLa Express plans to construct over 750 miles of natural gas pipeline and associated facilities including six new compressor stations across 27 Texas counties and one Louisiana parish.

Scoping sessions regarding this proposed pipeline are an in-person opportunity to collect public comments about the Project — FERC will host scoping sessions in September to receive oral comments.

Individual oral comments will be taken on a one-on-one basis with a court reporter.

The meetings to be held in Central Texas during Week 2 (Monday, September 16 through Thursday, September 19) are as follows:

Monday, September 16 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Kurten Community Center

13055 E. State Highway 21

Kurten, Texas 77862

Tuesday, September 17 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Westphalia Parish Hall

114 County Road 3000

Lott, Texas 76656

Wednesday, September 18 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Windmill Hill Venue

1808 Bridge Street

Gatesville, Texas 76528

For information on scoping sessions, see OPP’s Natural Gas Scoping Sessions: Public Participation and What to Expect handout.