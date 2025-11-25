Preserving history: Grimes County Historical Commission seeking grants to restore two sites

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — The Grimes County Historical Commission is seeking grants to restore two historic Anderson buildings, aiming to preserve the town's heritage while creating new attractions for visitors.

The commission is applying for funding to repair the Steinhagen Cabin, a structure with significant historical value that local preservationists believe can be saved.

"If you ask certain people who have knowledge about this log cabin restoration business, it is restorable," said Kathy Wells, a member of the Grimes County Historical Commission.

The cabin's historical significance works in the restoration effort's favor, as it already holds official recognition.

"It does have a Texas Historical Marker on it. It's a medallion, and so we've got to stay true to the original house," Wells said.

Local residents support the restoration efforts, seeing potential benefits for the community.

"It would be really cool to keep using historical buildings in Anderson, cause nobody wants to see them torn down," said Mary Beth Wesley, a local resident.

Wesley believes a full restoration could transform the area into a community asset.

"A full restoration would be really cool. Opening it up to the public would be super awesome, but just bringing life back into that spot of town would just be a great attraction to bring people to town and give them something to do," Wesley said.

The second grant application focuses on the Boggess Store, which the commission hopes to restore and reopen as a functional business.

"Anywhere from an 1860s to a 1920s dry goods store, again, but we also want it to be accessible," Wells said.

For residents like Wesley, the preservation efforts represent something deeper than just maintaining old buildings.

"I think just keeping the history alive and making sure that we don't lose really cool pieces of the town's history is very important for this generation, but also for all of the generations that are coming up," Wesley said.

The Grimes County Historical Commission has not received word on when they will hear back about their grant applications.

