TEXAS — Several power providers in Central Texas are reporting outages Thursday morning due to weather conditions affecting the area.

According to PowerOutage.us, Oncor is reporting more than 1,200 outages in Bell County and more than 1,000 in McLennan County.

Navasota Valley Electric Coop is tracking more than 1,300 in Limestone County and around 650 in Leon County.

This is developing news and we will keep you updated.