Power outages on Memorial Day in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Roughly 2,200 power customers in Leon County are without power as of 9:30 a.m. Monday.
The power provider Oncor is also reporting 2,061 outages in the region.
- Bell County: 1,009
- Coryell County: 41
- Hill County: 155
- Limestone County: 208
- McLennan County: 253
Oncor has this message shared on its website:
Oncor is continuing to monitor and respond to the severe storm system moving through our service area. As soon as weather conditions allowed, Oncor teams began working to assess damages, repair equipment and restore power as quickly and safely as possible.
Flooding may cause delays and access challenges for field resources. We appreciate our customers’ patience as these efforts continue around the clock.
To report an outage, call 888-313-4747, text OUT to 66267, use the MyOncor app or select “Report an Outage” located above the map.
Safety for our employees and the public is our number one priority. If you see a downed power line, stay away and call 911 immediately.