Power outages on Memorial Day in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Roughly 2,200 power customers in Leon County are without power as of 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The power provider Oncor is also reporting 2,061 outages in the region.



Bell County: 1,009

Coryell County: 41

Hill County: 155

Limestone County: 208

McLennan County: 253

Oncor has this message shared on its website: