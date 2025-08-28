Planning for game day: Transportation is key for fans as Texas A&M begins another football season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — As Texas A&M University prepares to kick off its football season Saturday against UTSA at Kyle Field, fans are encouraged to make plans ahead of games this year to navigate crowds where 100,000 people is always a possibility.

The atmosphere in Aggieland is already building excitement among students and fans.

"The culture is really alive even just outside of the stadium, so I really just enjoy walking," one senior at Texas A&M said.

"Just the environment at the stadium, it's so fun. Just being with all the other Aggies and cheering on our team, it's so fun," another senior added.

However, getting to the game can present challenges for some attendees.

"The streets are kind of chaotic. I avoid being in my car on game day as much as possible," one of the senior students said.

"We definitely try to either use Fetty or use Uber to get here," a sophomore student at Texas A&M added.

Multiple transportation options are available for fans heading to Kyle Field. Parking garages and lots offer both prepaid and day-of parking options, depending on the specific area. Shuttle services provide another alternative for game attendees.

"All game day shuttles on campus and off campus are free to ride — they will be hitting all areas of campus and all areas of parking. There is a downtown Bryan shuttle which is also free to ride," said Tad Fifer of Transportation Services at Texas A&M.

Traffic congestion increases on game days, making route planning essential. Transportation officials recommend specific routes to help manage the flow.

"If you're coming to campus via the west side, we would ask everyone to use FM 2818. If you're coming via the East Side — Highway 6 or Texas. We expect the most amount of traffic on Wellborn Road," Fifer said.

Transportation experts emphasize the importance of advance planning for a smoother game day experience.

"It makes it easier on everybody. You're not distracted while you're driving around, making sure everybody's safe because there are a lot of pedestrians and other modes of transportation that are out there…so again having that plan and knowing what you're going to be doing on day of game will just help your experience tremendously," said Debbie Albert, a research engineer at the Texas A&M Transportation Institute.

