Partnership paves the way: Grimes County to make needed street repairs in Iola

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Grimes County Commissioners recently approved the road and bridge department to make some needed street repairs in the city of Iola through an interlocal agreement.

Local resident, Robin Trant Johnson, tells 15 ABC she is glad the county is helping.

"I think that's a great idea. I'm glad that they're gonna be doing that," Johnson said. "Roads here in town need some help. There are some that don't have stop signs."

15 ABC spoke with County Judge Joe Fauth about how an interlocal agreement works.

"The county by law is not allowed to do work within the city limits," Judge Fauth said. "But if they have an interlocal agreement, it allows them to do work that they have contracted to do with the city and vice versa."

The areas in this project are Ft. Worth Street and Bulldog Lane, which are next to Iola ISD.

Resident Mishael Coates tells 15 ABC she is glad the work is being done.

"Anything would be helpful in, in our small town. I think um, any kind of infrastructure that would be better for the townspeople would be great," Coates said.

15 ABC asked Judge Fauth how the interlocal agreement benefits the cities.

"What it does, is that it helps to offset costs for everybody to have so much invested in capital for equipment and things of that sort," Judge Fauth explained.

According to the judge, it is a less expensive option than using a 3rd party contractor.

"It's certainly a more economical way for governing bodies to spend taxpayer dollars," he said.