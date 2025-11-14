Parents speak up at school board meeting in support of Hillsboro band director

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — Parents showed up to the Hillsboro Independent School District school board meeting to express their feelings about band director Chris Moix.



Moix was removed as band director and placed in the ISS department.

Students said they aren't receiving the guidance they need in class.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I’m a senior in high school, and not having him there is so difficult for us," said band student Aylin Doming.

Aylin Doming is a band student at Hillsboro High School who no longer has her Band Director, Chris Moix, around in music class.

Aylin and a handful of other band students and parents attended the Hillsboro ISD school board meeting after Moix was removed as band director with no reason given to students and parents.

“They don’t hear us, they don’t listen to us because he’s the head director, he decides everything. He adjusts everything, and every time we go out, he makes sure we have something to eat," said Doming.

“I’m sad and angry that he’s gone, and I wish they would bring him back," said band student Lain Phillip.

Doming and Phillip didn’t speak at the meeting, but parents did, and they didn’t hold back.

They wanted to know what happened to Moix and why he was removed as band director.

“I feel like he’s being done wrong. I don’t know who made the decision, and I would love to know why, and I’m not asking those questions because I’m not allowed to, but if it goes passed this, those questions will be asked and y’all will see my face again," said one parent.

One parent said a board member reached out to her after she encouraged another parent to attend the board meeting in support of Moix and band students.

“I was told that I was drumming up business and encouraging conversation in critical of the admin. When I suggested the call, about 50 other mothers who shared similar opinions, he confirmed his call was only going to be directed to me," said another parent.

The school district declined an in-person interview and comment. Students said they’re left with no proper guidance and no answers as to what happened to Moix, all while a band concert is coming up.

“Mr. P has to coordinate that all by himself without help from Mr. Moix now, because Mr. Moix is now gone," said band student Zachary Black.

"It’s very hard for Mr. P to do this all by himself without the support of Moix," said band student Isabella Harrison.