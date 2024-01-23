Over 1,400 without power in Leon and Freestone Counties

CENTRAL TEXAS — Over 1,400 customers with Navasota Valley Electric Cooperative in Leon and Freestone counties are without power Tuesday morning.

According to the company's outage map, power has been out since 1:02 a.m. in their Butler Substation area between Fairfield and Buffalo.

The company said in a Facebook post that the outage is transmission related and that Oncor has made multiple attempts to energize the line overnight.

They said they have patrols looking for more faults.

The company said there is no ETA as of Tuesday morning when power will be restored.