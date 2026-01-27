Open or closed? Checking in on Central Texas favorites after the winter storm

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — As Central Texas starts to thaw out and just like you we're ready to get back to a sense or normalcy after this weekend’s winter storms.

Checking in on some Central Texas favorites after the winter storm

25 News' Bobby Poitevint checked in with some local public transportation options and favorite eateries to see who’s open and what they’re hours are.

Transportation

Waco Public Transit has a delayed start time of 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Hill County Transit District, also known as The HOP, which covers many parts of central Texas, are canceling their services on Tuesday.

Uber shows limited to no drivers in the area and DoorDash showing long wait times for deliveries.

A spokesperson for DoorDash sent us the following statement:

Our teams are actively monitoring conditions on the ground in Waco, and the surrounding areas. We always want to strike the best possible balance in a given market for customers, merchants, and Dashers – all while helping Dashers stay safe on the road. If the weather becomes too extreme, DoorDash may take steps to adjust or suspend operations again through our Severe Weather Protocol. We encourage everyone in the affected areas to follow guidance from local authorities, take the right precautions, and prioritize their safety.

Grocery Run

Walmart has normal operating hours.

Some HEBs are opening up at 6 a.m. and some at 8 a.m. but all closing at their normal business times but home deliveries and curbside still have limited hours.

Local Favorite Eateries

George's on Hewitt Drive is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday and plan to go back to normal operations which includes breakfast on Wednesday.

Texas Roadhouse is back to normal hours Tuesday and told us over the phone that if that changes updates will be posted to their social media page.

Starbucks and Chick-Fil-A store locator maps have been the best way to see what their hours are in really time day to day.

Many of their locations if not all were closed during the storm and on Monday but many locations are opening back Tuesday.

