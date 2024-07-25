Officers across Central Texas to serve for a cause at Texas Roadhouse Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m.

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Across Central Texas in Killeen, Temple and Waco, Texas Roadhouse is hosting "Tip A Cop", allowing law enforcement to serve customers from 5 to 9 p.m. — the fundraiser supports the Special Olympics of Texas.

Officers say last year at the Temple location, they raised just under $2,700.

"The store in our area that raised the most money last year made just under $10,000, so I have high hopes," said Temple police officer, Cody Close.

"As long as we beat and meet last year's goal, I will be happy."

The goal in Temple is to raise $5,000 — Texas Roadhouse says they has a continuous history of giving back to its communities.

100 percent of all donations will go directly to Special Olympics Texas.

Participating locations include:

624 North General Bruce Drive

Temple, Texas 76504

2815 Lasalle Avenue

Waco, Texas 76706

3709 East Central Texas Expressway

Killeen, Texas 76543

To make an online donation for the Temple location, click here.