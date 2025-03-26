No resources on map in Central Texas following launch of Gov. Abbott's online free NARCAN locator

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Gov. Abbott launched a new online NARCAN locator map on Wednesday as part of his "One Pill Kills" campaign.

Although the efforts are to reduce fentanyl overdoses in the state of Texas, there are no locations highlighting free NARCAN in the Central Texas area, according to the map on the website.

"With this new interactive map, Texans will be able to easily find nearby locations that can provide NARCAN by typing in an address or zip code," Gov. Abbott said.

"This is an invaluable tool to ensure that Texans have life-saving medication to protect more innocent lives from being lost to deadly fentanyl — I thank the Texas Department of State Health Services for their work to create this new tool in our toolbox as we continue our fight against the nationwide fentanyl crisis. Working together, we will keep fighting back to save even more innocent lives from this deadly threat."

"This NARCAN locator map is another tool in our fight against fentanyl-related poisonings that have affected Americans in such a devastating way,” said DSHS Commissioner Jennifer Shuford, MD, MPH.

"Health care providers, first responders, and members of the public can pick up and have this life-saving medication on hand and ready for use for when an opioid overdose emergency occurs."