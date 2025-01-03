New Texas Laws in 2025: Here's what to know

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — While Texas vehicles will no longer be required to be inspected, there are two more laws in 2025 that may benefit Texans — the Property Tax Relief Act and the Texas Data Privacy and Security Act.



The Property Tax Relief Act aims at reducing state-wide property taxes and will reduce property tax burdens on homeowners and ensuring more predictable property tax rates

The Texas Data Privacy and Security Act is designed to expand the data privacy protection for Texans, specifically by creating some new rules regarding the collection, the processing, the use and the sale of consumer information that can be linked to an individual

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

There are a few more laws coming in 2025 that Texans should know, starting with Property Tax Relief Act.

“It is a bill that is aiming at reducing state-wide property taxes,” said Attorney at Zimmerman Law Firm, Garrett Beach.

Beach shared how the bill works.

“There’s really three key parts to it — number one is school tax compression, which is reducing the maximum tax rate that can be assessed on or for the benefit of a public school district."

"Number two is an increase in the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $100,000, and number three is a circuit breaker limitations for non-homestead properties that are worth less than five million dollars."

— this will reduce property tax burdens on homeowners and ensuring more predictable property tax rates.

Next is Texas House Bill 4: Texas Data Privacy and Security Act.

“It’s a bill that’s designed to expand the data privacy protection for Texans — specifically by creating some new rules regarding the collection, the processing, the use and the sale of consumer information that can be linked to an individual," Beach said.

How will these affect Texans and how can you use them to your benefit?

“It gives Texans the ability to contact different companies to find out whether the company is using or processing their personal data, to opt out their personal data for the use of targeted ads or selling that personal data to other companies or other third parties, and to even access that data to update it or delete it from that company’s storage," Beach said.

Businesses that fail to comply with these rules may face civil penalties.