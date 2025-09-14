New stop sign in Hearne sparks debate among residents over safety and placement

HEARNE, Texas (KRHD) — A newly installed stop sign at the intersection of Hackberry Street and Rose Marie Boulevard in Hearne has residents divided, with some praising the safety measure while others question its placement and refuse to obey it.

The stop sign was recently installed just outside the local nursing home after concerned citizens brought safety issues to a city council meeting.

"This was brought to our attention by a group of concerned citizens that showed up to a city council meeting and they requested that the city look into doing something there because they felt that it was a dangerous intersection," Public Works Director, Bill Duckworth said.

According to Duckworth, drivers were cutting the corner too sharply at the intersection. The hope is that the stop sign will slow them down and keep traffic under control.

Some residents support the new traffic control measure, citing safety concerns for children and nursing home visitors.

"It's good because a lot of traffic just flies through here and we have kids over here, so it needs to be there," Hearne resident Delores Green said.

"If that sign wasn't there you just keep straight. What if you run into someone going in the nursing home?" Green said.

However, not everyone is convinced the stop sign was the right solution. Neighbors like Rodney Blue believe the placement makes no sense.

"If it was gonna be a stop sign, it should have been on the other side," Blue said. "We have to worry about cars coming around this corner doing at least 30 to 40 miles an hour."

Several neighbors are voicing their frustration on social media, with some even saying they refuse to stop at the sign. Observations suggest many drivers are following through on that sentiment.

When asked about residents' refusal to comply with the new stop sign, Duckworth emphasized the importance of adapting to changes.

"I think people just have to learn to adjust to change, you know, stop signs, stop lights, new speed limits, new developments happen every day, and that's all that happened here," Duckworth said.

"The sign wasn't put there arbitrarily or capriciously. It was put there for a reason, and it's for everybody," he said.

The public works director said the city plans to install another stop sign at the nursing home driveway. The city also plans to paint a stop bar and center stripe to make the current sign stand out even more.

