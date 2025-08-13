BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — A new Texas law banning cell phones in schools is now in effect, closely aligning with rules Belton ISD began enforcing last year. Teachers like Melissa Huckfeldt report better student engagement and academic growth since the restrictions started. Superintendent Dr. Malinda Golden says the law is a positive step, and reassures parents that students can still access phones from their backpacks in emergencies.



New state law bans cell phones in Texas schools, building on Belton ISD's existing policy

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new Texas state law banning cell phones in schools has taken effect, reinforcing policies that Belton Independent School District had already implemented last year.

Sixth grade teacher Melissa Huckfeldt says teaching has become a breath of fresh air since Belton ISD introduced phone regulations.

"The engagement has been a huge positive win for us," Huckfeldt said.

Belton ISD Superintendent Dr. Malinda Golden views the new state law as a step in the right direction.

"We will always have to understand and make sure that we're implementing legislation but our focus is getting the school year started and getting students through the door," Golden said.

Huckfeldt has witnessed academic improvement among her students firsthand since the phone restrictions began.

"It has been much easier and I have been able to see the growth in the students because they're giving more and better effort," Huckfeldt said.

Under the new law, students must either leave their phones at home or keep them in backpacks during school hours. This represents a slight change from last year's policy, which allowed students to use phones during lunch periods.

"When they are on campus during school day they're not allowed to have that device," Golden said.

The restrictions also extend to other electronic devices including laptops, gaming devices, and wireless earbuds, which are now being treated like phones.

When asked about parents concerned about emergency communications, Golden addressed safety considerations.

"What I've heard is what happens in the event of a true crisis on a campus," Golden said.

The superintendent clarified that if students have their phones in their backpacks, they would still be able to reach out to their parents during an emergency situation.

