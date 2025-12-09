BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — For many families in the Brazos Valley, SNAP puts food on the table. But the One Big Beautiful Bill Act is bringing changes that could impact eligibility and benefits for neighbors.

15 ABC spoke with officials at the Brazos Valley Food Bank about what to expect from these new requirements.

Watch the full story here:

New SNAP work requirements could impact food assistance for Brazos Valley families

"Like, so vital. I don't even know how to put that into words," said Shannon Avila from the Brazos Valley Food Bank when asked about SNAP's importance in the region.

Ezekiel Ramirez Shannon Avila from the Brazos Valley Food Bank shares specific details about the recent changes for SNAP benefits with 15 ABC.

The federal One Big Beautiful Bill Act is bringing big new changes for neighbors who rely on SNAP benefits.

"The changes that happened to SNAP were around work requirements," Avila said.

Until now, adults only had to meet work requirements up to age 54, but now that range stretches all the way to 64.

There are also new rules for parents.

They used to be exempt if they had a child under 18, but now that cutoff drops to 14. If every child in the home is older than that, the adults have to meet the work requirements too.

Ezekiel Ramirez New SNAP benefit changes due to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

"Some of it, I think, may cause some folks to not no longer be eligible, which means they wouldn't receive those benefits anymore, or if they don't show the supportive documentation, then that could interrupt their eligibility as well," Avila said.

Ezekiel Ramirez New SNAP benefit changes due to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

For the first time, groups who were previously exempt—including people experiencing homelessness, veterans, and young adults aging out of foster care—now have to follow the same work rules as everyone else.

"I think it's going to interrupt their benefits. You might have a hard time demonstrating that you're working if you're currently homeless, and so that will likely be a barrier for those populations," Avila said.

Ezekiel Ramirez New SNAP benefit changes due to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Avila tells 15 ABC the timing is tough, coming right after the government shutdown earlier this fall. But her team is already helping anyone who's worried about keeping their benefits.

"Contact our team at the food bank, our benefits assistance team can help walk you through what documentation is required and make sure that you get in the documentation to your local food stamp office that will help maintain that eligibility," Avila said.

Anyone with questions about SNAP benefits or the new changes should reach out for more information.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.